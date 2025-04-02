Host your next event at Auction House Food Hall

Looking for an exceptional venue to host your next private or community event? Discover Auction House, Fletcher's premier food and drink hall, where style, flavor, and fun come together to create unforgettable experiences!





Private Events: From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, Auction House is the ideal setting for your private event. Our diverse range of culinary offerings and handcrafted cocktails ensure that every guest enjoys a unique and memorable experience. With our versatile space and dedicated team, we’ll help you create the perfect atmosphere for your special occasion, whether it’s a birthday party, corporate event, or wedding celebration.





Community Events: At Auction House, we love bringing people together! Host your next community event with us and enjoy a vibrant setting perfect for socializing and sharing. Our food and drink hall offers a lively ambiance where everyone feels welcome. With a variety of restaurant and bar options, plus plenty of space for mingling and entertainment, your community event is sure to be a hit.





Why Choose Auction House?

- Diverse Culinary Offerings: A range of delicious food options to suit every taste.

- Crafted Cocktails and Beverages: Well-stocked bars featuring expertly mixed drinks and local favorites.

- Flexible Space: Accommodates both small and large scale events with ease.

- Inviting Atmosphere: A chic and lively environment that enhances any occasion.

- Event Support: Our friendly staff is here to assist you every step of the way.





Make your event stand out at Auction House. Contact us today to learn more about booking your date and let us help you plan an unforgettable event!





Ready to get started? Reach out to us to start planning your next great event at Auction House!